Azerbaijan - key partner in ensuring Europe’s energy security, envoy says (UPDATE)

13 June 2018 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 11:41)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Azerbaijan is a key partner and an important player in ensuring Europe’s energy security, Bulgarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nikolay Yankov said June 13 at the international conference titled “Southern Gas Corridor and Energy Security in South-East Europe” in Baku.

He said that Europe’s security is impossible without energy security.

Bulgaria’s goal is to intensify cooperation with neighboring countries in terms of implementing infrastructure projects and develop gas networks in the region, he noted.

In order to ensure energy security, it is necessary to diversify hydrocarbon transportation routes and sources of supply, as well as establish long-term supplies, Yankov said.

The ambassador noted that the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) meets these requirements.

This project will allow Europe to receive gas not only from the north (from Russia), but also from the east, when the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) will be built, he noted, adding that together with LNG supplies, this will increase diversification of sources.

The SGC also represents a supply route, which is an alternative to the Russian one, he said.

The official opening ceremony of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Sangachal terminal, Baku May 29.

The Southern Gas Corridor, worth over $40 billion, is considered as one of the priority energy projects for the EU, which strives for diversification of gas sources. The project envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

At an initial stage, the gas to be produced in the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Shah Deniz Stage 2, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

---

