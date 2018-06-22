New documents on TAP, IGB to be signed in Bulgaria

22 June 2018 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

A number of new documents will be signed in Bulgaria on the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), as well as the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), said a message from Bulgarian Energy Ministry.

The documents will be signed on 29 June, 2018, during the fifth Meeting of the High-Level Group on Central and South-Eastern Europe Connectivity (CESEC) in Sofia.

Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova will host the forum. The Vice-President of the European Commission and Commissioner for the Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič, Climate Action and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete, Deputy Prime-Minister Tomislav Donchev, as well as energy ministers from the region and other guests are expected to attend the event.

The participants will discuss the state of play and progress made on priority gas projects in the region, regional cooperation in the field of electricity, energy efficiency and other.

“A number of documents will be signed during the meeting, such as exemption decision of the national regulators for IGB, cooperation agreement with the Trans Adriatic pipeline /TAP/, memorandum of understanding between the Bulgarian Energy Holding and the European Investment Bank relating to the construction of IGB and others,” said the ministry.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Major part of TAP route cleared in Greece – country manager
Oil&Gas 13:43
Sefcovic hopes TAP to continue to progress with support of three countries involved (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 20 June 07:03
New pipelines to allow Baku to increase gas supplies to foreign market
Oil&Gas 19 June 14:36
IGB: All financial issues related to EU likely to be closed soon (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14 June 13:24
TANAP gas to help West realize importance of Turkish-Azerbaijani solidarity - Erdogan
Oil&Gas 14 June 11:59
TAP: 94% of stringing completed in Greece, Albania
Oil&Gas 14 June 10:28
Bulgaria interested in Azerbaijan’s investments in its gas distribution network
Oil&Gas 13 June 16:57
Consortium head: TANAP - vital project
Oil&Gas 13 June 16:02
Advisor to Bulgarian energy minister talks IGB construction launch within SGC
Oil&Gas 13 June 15:32
Bulgaria PM suggests joint drone manufacture with Israel
Israel 13 June 15:31
Bulgargaz: "SGC" to help reduce level of carbon dioxide emissions into atmosphere
Oil&Gas 13 June 14:52
Azerbaijan to meet 25-30% of Bulgaria’s gas needs
Oil&Gas 13 June 12:41
Azerbaijan - key partner in ensuring Europe’s energy security, envoy says
Oil&Gas 13 June 11:41
Albania, Italy to create JV for TAP maintenance
Oil&Gas 13 June 09:34
TAP marks installation of turbo compressors in Albania
Oil&Gas 12 June 13:18
Sefcovic hopes TAP to continue to progress with support of three countries involved (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 12 June 12:03
TAP president: Completion of TANAP important step towards energy security in Europe (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11 June 16:45
US appreciates Italy’s participation in TAP project – State Department (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11 June 09:55