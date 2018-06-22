New documents on TAP, IGB to be signed in Bulgaria

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

A number of new documents will be signed in Bulgaria on the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), as well as the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), said a message from Bulgarian Energy Ministry.

The documents will be signed on 29 June, 2018, during the fifth Meeting of the High-Level Group on Central and South-Eastern Europe Connectivity (CESEC) in Sofia.

Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova will host the forum. The Vice-President of the European Commission and Commissioner for the Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič, Climate Action and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete, Deputy Prime-Minister Tomislav Donchev, as well as energy ministers from the region and other guests are expected to attend the event.

The participants will discuss the state of play and progress made on priority gas projects in the region, regional cooperation in the field of electricity, energy efficiency and other.

“A number of documents will be signed during the meeting, such as exemption decision of the national regulators for IGB, cooperation agreement with the Trans Adriatic pipeline /TAP/, memorandum of understanding between the Bulgarian Energy Holding and the European Investment Bank relating to the construction of IGB and others,” said the ministry.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.



The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas.

