Uzbekistan, Russia greenlight nuclear power plant construction

25 June 2018 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan suspends construction of Central Asia's first solar power plant - here is why
Oil&Gas 13:58
Russian investments in Azerbaijan’s economy exceed $4B
Business 13:34
Russia hopes to discuss Syria with Bolton in Moscow
Russia 13:24
Apricot exports for Uzbekistan down more than twofold
Economy news 12:58
LUKOIL Uzbekistan announces tender on supply of valves
Tenders 12:45
Russia and Azerbaijan intend to revive agreement on free transit
Business 12:35
Putin congratulates Erdogan on election victory
Russia 12:35
IFC to assist development of private business in Uzbekistan
Economy news 12:11
Kazakhstan bans import of products of Russian poultry farms
Kazakhstan 10:33
World Bank supports Uzbekistan’s water management projects
Economy news 09:24
US seeks to cooperate with Russia in mutual interest areas - top diplomat
US 24 June 04:25
Russian businessmen to build agricultural machinery plant in Kazakhstan
Economy news 23 June 15:04
Prices on housing to increase in Kazakhstan due to shortage of construction materials
Economy news 23 June 14:56
Russia welcomes OPEC decision to increase oil production within OPEC+
Russia 23 June 13:54
Russian and Japanese lawmakers sign memorandum of understanding
Russia 23 June 12:55
Uzbekistan to participate in EU’s "Development of Afghan Trade" project
Economy news 23 June 11:49
Bolivia, Russia to start building nuclear research center in July
Russia 23 June 09:33
Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan trade can grow by several times (Exclusive)
Business 23 June 07:05