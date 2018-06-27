Azerbaijani oil prices up

27 June 2018 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of oil and gas fields, amounted to $76.25 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on June 26, that is $0.85 more than on June 25, a source on Azerbaijan’s oil and gas market told Trend June 27.

The AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $75.61 per barrel on June 26, or $0.84 more than the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO was $72.25 barrel on June 26, or $0.6 more than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $73.68 on June 26 or $0.75 less than the previous price.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices down on June 25
Oil&Gas 09:31
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 25 June 13:59
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 22 June 13:41
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 21 June 10:36
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 16 June 11:40
Azerbaijani oil prices down on June 14
Oil&Gas 15 June 14:42
Azerbaijani oil prices down on June 8
Oil&Gas 9 June 13:30
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 6 June 11:57
Azerbaijani oil prices down on June 4
Oil&Gas 5 June 12:50
Average price of Azerbaijani oil for May grows
Oil&Gas 4 June 10:50
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 2 June 12:45
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 31 May 12:54
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 23 May 12:23
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 10 May 11:55
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 5 May 13:07
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 3 May 11:51
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 2 May 11:31
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 1 May 12:12