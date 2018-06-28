TAP сompletes 19 river crossings in Albania

28 June 2018 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has now carried out 19 pipeline river crossings in Albania, said a message on TAP AG consortium’s website.

The pipeline crossed under river beds at depths of up to 15 m, thus avoiding impact on the valleys’ fauna and flora.

TAP used micro-tunnelling technology for five of the longest and most complex crossings of the Osumi River.

Underground tunnels have also been bored for the pipeline to cross less complex rivers and small canals, without any impact on river stream or ecosystem.

As for the entire pipeline construction process, TAP has applied the highest international standards and used state-of-the-art technology for the river crossings. All river crossings have been carried out under the surveillance of TAP and its contractors’ environmental experts.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

