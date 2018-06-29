What are optimal routes for Iranian gas export?

29 June 2018 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Second phase of construction of Baku port may be completed ahead of schedule (Exclusive)
Economy news 11:32
400 Syrian refugees in Lebanon return home
Arab World 05:03
Baku International Sea Trade Port to implement new digital solutions (Exclusive)
Economy news 28 June 20:44
German consumer sentiment remains unchanged headed into July
Economy news 28 June 17:33
Assistant Secretary of State: US government fully supports Southern Gas Corridor (PHOTO)
Politics 28 June 16:45
Putin says Russia has withdrawn 1,140 military personnel and 13 warplanes from Syria
Russia 28 June 15:27
Putin, Trump to meet in Helsinki
Russia 28 June 15:22
Tokyo supports idea of Russia-US dialogue
Other News 28 June 10:52
Export of Iran gas to Europe possible via Syria coasts - official
Oil&Gas 28 June 09:28
Export of Iran gas to Europe possible via Syria coasts - official
Oil&Gas 26 June 11:21
Iran preparing Kharg oil terminal for more exports
Oil&Gas 26 June 11:18
Russia hopes to discuss Syria with Bolton in Moscow
Russia 25 June 13:24
Iraq bombs meeting of Islamic State leaders in Syria: military
Other News 23 June 21:33
Iranian, European carmakers victims of Trump’s bullying: official (Exclusive)
Economy news 23 June 15:38
UN Secretary-General demands end to 'ilitary escalation' in Syria – spokesman
Arab World 23 June 08:18
Turkey doubts US to be able to withdraw all weapons from PYD/YPG
Turkey 22 June 17:47
Germany's Merkel says Syria must be more secure before refugees return
Europe 22 June 17:42
At Least 8 Killed After US-Led Coalition Airstrikes in Deir Ez-Zor
US 22 June 01:42