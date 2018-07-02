Azerbaijan discloses approximate commissioning timeframe of solar power station in Sumgait

2 July 2018 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan's exporters receive subsidies worth over 2M manats in 2018
Economy news 19:14
Losses of Azerbaijan’s banking sector decreasing
Economy news 18:05
Opening date of Azerbaijan’s first trade house in EU revealed
Economy news 17:52
Russia-Azerbaijan-Turkey-Iran format - potentially strongest in region
Economy news 17:45
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for July 3
Economy news 17:17
UN ready to assist Azerbaijan in achieving SDGs
Politics 17:17
More appointments at Azerbaijani Culture Ministry’s departments
Society 17:17
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences announces tender for maintenance work
Tenders 17:16
Executive power of Azerbaijan’s district seeking for companies to repair roads via tender
Tenders 17:15
Drills continue: Azerbaijan’s troops moving to operational areas (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:03
Azerbaijan increases exports of fruits and vegetables
Economy news 17:00
Armenia should implement int'l organizations' decisions on Karabakh - Russian official
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:28
Azerbaijani banks start to invest more in securities
Economy news 15:24
Azerbaijan’s AzeriCard to buy technical equipment via tender
Tenders 14:52
Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan to support fruit and vegetable producers
Economy news 14:10
Prices for precious metals vary in Azerbaijan
Economy news 14:07
Azerbaijan participates in meeting of World Bank and IMF Election group
Business 12:08
Number of registrations of IMEI-codes of mobile devices down in Azerbaijan
ICT 11:27