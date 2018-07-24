Charge d'Affaires: Azerbaijan, Colombia mulling prospects for co-op in oil & gas sector

24 July 2018 21:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Colombia are discussing the prospects for cooperation in the oil and gas sector, Charge d'Affaires of Colombia in Azerbaijan Marta Galindo said at an event in Baku July 24 dedicated to Colombia's Independence Day.

"We are pleased with the progress achieved in the relations between the two countries over the past two years,” she said. “Colombia has already started to cultivate pomegranates thanks to the mutual interest of Azerbaijan and Colombia to develop agriculture and as a result of the joint work of the private sectors from the two countries. Presently, such projects are being developed for the export of dried fruits and hazelnut from Azerbaijan’s Zagatala District.”

The diplomat stressed that flowers and coffee are being supplied from Colombia to Azerbaijan.

"The implementation of projects for the supply of tropical fruits from Colombia to Azerbaijan will also yield results soon,” Galindo said. “Moreover, negotiations are being held with the Azerbaijani side to attract long-term investments in the oil, gas and transport sectors."

She also said that Chile's embassy will open in Azerbaijan in the second half of this year.

