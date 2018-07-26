SOCAR AQS creates joint venture with KCA Deutag

26 July 2018 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

KCA Deutag international oil service company and SOCAR AQS have established a joint venture.

The parties have signed a corresponding agreement in Baku. General Director of SOCAR-AQS Ramin Isayev and CEO of KCA Deutag Norrie McKay have put their signatures under the document.

KCA Deutag is one of the main contractors of BP not only in Azerbaijan, but also in other countries, in particular in Kazakhstan.

The company has been working in Azerbaijan for more than 20 years. The company is headquartered in Aberdeen, United Kingdom.

The company has a valid contract with BP, which is the operator of the development of Azerbaijani offshore fields "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" and "Shah Deniz". It provides for drilling operations and maintenance on seven platforms of the BP company on the fields of "Central Azeri", "East Azeri", "West Azeri", "Chirag" and "West Chirag", the deep water section of "Guneshli" field and gas condensate field "Shah Deniz".

