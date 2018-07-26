Saudi Arabia halts oil exports in Red Sea lane after Houthi attacks

26 July 2018 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia said on Thursday it was suspending oil shipments through a strategic Red Sea lane after Yemen’s Iran-aligned rebels attacked two tankers in the waterway, underscoring the risk of an escalation in tensions in the region, Reuters reports.

Brent crude futures rose 59 cents to $74.52 a barrel by 1008 GMT, extending their rally into a third day but falling from a 10-day high in earlier trading.[O/R]

Saudi Arabia and arch-foe Iran have been locked in a three-year proxy war in Yemen, which lies on one side of the Bab al-Mandeb strait at the southern mouth of the sea, one of the most important trade routes for oil tankers heading from the Middle East to Europe.

The Houthis, who have previously threatened to block the strait, said on Thursday that they had the naval capability to hit Saudi ports and other Red Sea targets. Iran has threatened to block another strategic shipping route, the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the Houthis attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea on Wednesday, one of which sustained minimal damage.

“Saudi Arabia is temporarily halting all oil shipments through Bab al-Mandeb strait immediately until the situation becomes clearer and the maritime transit through Bab al-Mandeb is safe,” he said.

The chairman of Kuwait Oil Tanker Company said the country was studying whether to follow suit.

The powerful commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Quds force, Qassem Soleimani, criticised the U.S. role in the world’s top oil exporting region.

“The Red Sea, which was secure, is no longer secure with the American presence ... (U.S. President Donald) Trump should know that we are nation of martyrdom and that we await him,” Soleimani was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Industry and shipping sources said the suspension was unlikely to impact Saudi crude supplies to Asia, but could add shipping costs to Saudi vessels heading to Europe and the United States due to a longer transit.

Traders said the suspension order was only for Saudi-owned vessels, so state-owned Saudi Aramco could still charter foreign ships to move its crude.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, also has a pipeline route to the city of Yanbu on the Red Sea keeping Europe and North America well supplied — the 5 million barrels per day (bpd) Petroline.

The OPEC heavyweight, an important U.S. ally, has led a pact among global oil producers to boost output to cool the market after Trump imposed sanctions on Iran and criticised OPEC for high oil prices.

Saudi state media reported shortly after Falih’s announcement that the kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired a meeting of the Political and Security Affairs Council but did not mention what topics were discussed.

Saudi Arabia leads a coalition of Sunni Muslim Arab states which intervened in Yemen’s war in 2015 to restore the internationally recognized government in exile and thwart what Riyadh sees as Tehran’s expansionist ambitions in the region.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
European plane makers to have "tough days" ahead: Iran official (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:17
UAE ready to take on greater security burden in Middle East
Arab World 15:45
Saudi Arabia suspends oil exports through Bab El-Mandeb after Houthi attack
Arab World 01:39
China, Europe keen to enhance ties with Iran – official (Exclusive)
Business 25 July 20:14
Qatar to build sugar refinery to avoid boycott disruptions
Arab World 25 July 16:16
Wood Mackenzie reveals forecasts for Brent in 2018-2019 (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 25 July 11:40
Latest
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan put border power line into operation
Oil&Gas 16:45
European plane makers to have "tough days" ahead: Iran official (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:17
Tender: Iran’s NIDC to buy high pressure flexible hose ‎
Tenders 16:06
Japanese company to design Uzbekistan's first skyscraper in Tashkent
Economy news 16:06
Loading/unloading of oil products at Iran ports sharply falls
Business 15:51
Azerbaijan demonstrating high principles of peace and tolerance: expert
Society 15:51
China's Xi urges global institutions to fight trade protectionism
China 15:46
UAE ready to take on greater security burden in Middle East
Arab World 15:45
Fitch: Kazakh bank will have to incur additional impairment losses
Economy news 15:44