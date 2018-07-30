Azerbaijani oil prices for July 23-27

30 July 2018 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $75.59 per barrel on July 23-27 or $ 1.8 more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $76.18 per barrel, while the lowest price was $75.12 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports of Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $71.3 per barrel, which is $2.06 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $71.98 per barrel, and the lowest price was $70.85 per barrel on July 23-27. Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $74.2 per barrel on July 23-27 or $2.76 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $74.93 per barrel, and the lowest price was $73.62 during the reporting period.

