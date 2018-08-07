Turkey’s exports and imports in June down

7 August 2018 09:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

In June 2018, export of Turkey’s goods decreased by 1.3 percent compared to the same month of 2017, according to the report of the Turkish Statistical Institute.

According to the report, in June 2018 export of Turkey’s goods amounted to $12.9 billion.

"In June 2018, Turkey's imports also decreased by 3.8 percent compared to the same month of 2017 and amounted to $18.4 billion," the report said.

According to the report, Turkey exported goods worth $1.308 billion to Germany, goods worth $882 million to UK, goods worth $815 million to Italy in June.

China ranks first in the list of countries from which Turkey imports goods.

"In June 2018, Turkey imported goods worth $1.838 billion from China, goods worth $1.794 billion from Russia and goods worth $1.793 billion from Germany," the report said.

