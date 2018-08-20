Azerbaijan’s drilling company eyes to expand activity in Bangladesh

20 August 2018 07:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s drilling company SOCAR-AQS intends to expand activity in Bangladesh, director general of the company Ramin Isayev told Trend.

Earlier, SOCAR-AQS won a tender to conduct drilling operations in Bangladesh. The contract, concluded in 3 + 1 format, envisages the drilling of four wells. The work is estimated at $35 million. The work on the first well is planned to be completed in September 2018.

"The work on each of the wells is expected to be carried out within approximately 50-60 days, depending on their depth," Isayev said. "The wells are located 60-100 kilometers from each other. After completion of work on one well, the drilling rig is dismantled, and then it is assembled again at the site of drilling a new well."

"In general, the government of Bangladesh has plans to drill 108 exploratory wells," he said. "We would like to participate in this work. Moreover, SOCAR-AQS company has a drilling rig and employees in Bangladesh."

He said that the company intends to gradually develop new foreign markets.

"For this purpose, new human resources are required," Isayev said. "We can purchase any equipment, nevertheless we need experienced personnel who can use this equipment."

SOCAR-AQS LLC was established in 2007 by SOCAR and Absheron Drilling as a joint venture rendering integrated drilling and well servicing operations.

The company is currently conducting drilling work at the Gunashli, Western Absheron, Umid and Bulla Deniz fields.

Shareholders of SOCAR AQS are SOCAR and Nobel Oil Services.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Imported gasoline prices changed in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 19 August 23:00
Kazakhstan to complete formalities for sea borders after delimitation of Caspian Sea
Economy news 19 August 19:01
Azerbaijan’s single call center processing requests for tourism services
ICT 19 August 18:40
Azerbaijani delegation participates in 6th Congress of Turkey’s Justice and Development
Politics 19 August 16:42
TV content of Azerbaijan’s OTT operator to be available without decoder
ICT 19 August 15:57
Latvian textile manufacturers eye to enter CIS countries’ markets via Azerbaijan
Economy news 19 August 15:32
Latest
Trudeau mulls running for member of parliament next year
Other News 07:26
New Pakistani PM says debt crisis one of country's key issues
Other News 06:14
Street hammer attack leaves 2 women 'fighting for life' in Greenwich
Europe 05:19
Turkish, Qatari central banks ink currency swap deal
Turkey 04:14
At least 19 killed by Islamists in northeast Nigeria
Other News 03:19
Pompeo welcomes ceasefire announcement between Afghan government, Taliban
US 02:28
Venezuela to overhaul national currency amid hyperinflation
Other News 01:45
Paris fire seriously injures 19, including 5 children
Europe 01:00
One dead as Ugandan police quell protest over mistreatment of lawmakers
Other News 00:15