Kazakh president proposes to create international water&energy consortium in Central Asia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

The President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has proposed to revisit the issue of creating an international water and energy consortium in Central Asia, "Kazinform" reported.

"In the current circumstances, it is important to follow up the issue of creating an international water and energy consortium in Central Asia. Its creation will ensure balance between irrigation and hydropower in the use of water resources of transboundary rivers," Nursultan Nazarbayev said during the meeting of the heads of states - founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).

Also, the president of Kazakhstan noted the need to improve the organizational structure and legal framework of IFAS on the basis of existing institutions of the Fund. The head of state said this will improve the quality of activity of IFAS, strengthen its capacity and adapt the organization to modern realities.

"It is time to automate the management, distribution, accounting and monitoring of water resources in the Aral sea basin, including their quality. This will ensure transparency of water use by countries and will strengthen mutual trust," the president said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also believes that in the framework of action programs to assist the countries of the Aral sea basin, it is necessary to focus on the implementation of regional projects.

"This approach will significantly increase the effectiveness of our measures, scale up the positive effect of cooperation," the president explained.

The head of state proposed to consider the issue of permanent deployment of the IFAS Executive Committee in one of the member countries of the Fund.

"This will positively affect the performance of the Fund, and will allow for avoiding delays when moving to another country because of the changeover of the presiding party", Nursultan Nazarbayev believes.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news