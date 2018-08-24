Oil production at Kazakhstan's Kashagan to be suspended

24 August 2018 20:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

In the spring of 2019, production at the Kashagan field, which is being developed in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea, will be suspended, Kazinform reported.

"It is planned to stop the equipment for maintenance and overhaul at the Bolashak oil and gas treatment complex in the spring of 2019. It is a normal practice for all large plants of this kind - any plant is periodically stopped for maintenance," Baltabai Kuanyshev, Director of Corporate Support at North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), told Kazinform.

According to Kuanyshev, since its launch in September 2016, offshore field Kashagan has produced more than 16 million tons of oil and sent it to consumers.

