Azerbaijan reports on implementation of OPEC + deal for August

10 September 2018 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan presented data on its daily oil production in August 2018 to the OPEC Joint Technical Committee as part of the Vienna Agreement, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry told Trend on Sept. 10.

Daily oil production stood at 774,000 barrels in August 2018, of which 716,000 barrels accounted for crude oil and 58,000 barrels - for condensate and 19,000 barrels of oil were exported.

The ministry said that Azerbaijan again fully fulfilled its obligations under the oil deal.

In January 2018, daily oil production stood at 814,600 barrels, in February 2018 – at 806,000 barrels, in March - 794,000 barrels, in April – 785,700 barrels, in May - 801,000 barrels, in June – 792,000 barrels and in July – 773,000 barrels of oil per day.

OPEC Joint Technical Committee was created on Jan.22, 2017 to monitor the implementation of countries’ commitments to cut oil production.

In December 2016, at a meeting of oil producers in Vienna, 11 non-OPEC member countries, including Azerbaijan, agreed to cut oil production by a total of 558,000 barrels a day. The agreement was concluded for the first half of 2017 and was extended until the end of the first quarter of 2018 at a meeting on May 25, 2017.

At the last OPEC meeting in Vienna, the agreement was again extended until the end of 2018. Azerbaijan supported the decision.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
OPEC struggles for deal to ease supply cuts as Iran resists
Oil&Gas 22 June 12:24
May increasing crude output lead to OPEC+ collapse?
Oil&Gas 14 June 15:29
Azerbaijan reports on implementation of OPEC + deal for May
Oil&Gas 9 June 15:07
OPEC deal could be extended if market not rebalanced by year-end
Commentary 22 May 14:02
OPEC deal could be extended if market not rebalanced by year-end
Oil&Gas 21 May 10:55
Iraqi oil minister: Some oil exporting countries suggest six-month supply cut extension
Oil&Gas 28 March 15:38
Latest
US not able to cut Iran’s oil exports to ‘zero’ – VP
Business 18:30
12 companies show interest in IGB tender
Oil&Gas 18:17
Iranian exporters sell more foreign currency after Rouhani’s warning
Business 18:00
Egypt says 11 suspected militants killed in Sinai
Arab World 17:56
GAZ talks on commissioning of automobile plant in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:45
Kazakh leader replaces chief of staff
Kazakhstan 17:43
Germany says in talks about possible military role in Syria
Europe 17:39
Dates of all flights at Astana airport to be moved
Economy news 17:38
Chinese soybean futures rise as cold snap hits crops
China 17:37