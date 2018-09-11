Azerbaijani oil prices increase September 10

11 September 2018 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields, amounted to $78.99 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on Sept. 10, or $1.11 more than on Sept. 7, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend Sept. 11.

The AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $78.22 per barrel on Sept. 10, or $1.13 less than on Sept. 7.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO was $75.43 per barrel on Sept. 10, or $0.98 more than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $76.64 on Sept. 10 or $1.13 more than the previous price.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 8 September 14:00
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 7 September 12:28
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 6 September 17:02
Azerbaijani oil prices up Sept. 4
Oil&Gas 5 September 18:07
Azerbaijani oil prices on August 31
Oil&Gas 1 September 14:45
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 30 August 12:22
Latest
Eurasian Development Bank and "Kazyna Capital Management" sign co-op agreement
Kazakhstan 17:18
China says regrets Canada's WTO complaint on pulp anti-dumping duties
China 17:17
Time announced for next round of talks on new EU-Azerbaijan partnership agreement
Politics 17:17
Int’l Olympiad in Informatics with Azercell’s support ends (PHOTO)
Society 17:11
Azerbaijani winemakers eye to enter new markets
Economy news 16:58
Iran Central Bank reports on capital market performance
Business 16:55
Iranian knowledge-based firms to join stock market
Business 16:50
WB reviewing its strategy on Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:48
Shell makes final decision on its activities in Iran (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 16:40