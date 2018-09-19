BP prepares ESIA draft version for Azeri Central East Project

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

BP has prepared and published a draft version of a document on Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Azeri Central East Project, as part of the PSA (production sharing agreement) for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of oil and gas fields, BP Azerbaijan said in a message.

The project reflects the next stage of the development of the ACG contract area. The potential impact of all types of activities as part of the Azeri Central East Project on the environment and social sphere are considered and the recommended measures to reduce the possible negative consequences are described in the document.

The aim is to identify and minimize, and, if possible, eliminate any adverse environmental and socio-economic consequences that may arise as a result of the work.

It is expected that the Azeri Central East Project will include a residential block and a platform for production and drilling, three new underwater gas, oil and water pipelines, as well as underwater infrastructure associated with them, as well as integrated underwater power (spare) and telecommunication cables connecting the East Azeri and Azeri Central East platforms to be placed between the Central Azeri and East Azeri platforms at the depth of approximately 137 meters.

The contract for developing the ACG field was signed in 1994. A ceremony to sign a new contract on development of the ACG block of oil and gas fields was held in Baku Sept. 14, 2017.

The new ACG participating interests are as follows: BP - 30.37 percent; AzACG (SOCAR) - 25 percent; Chevron - 9.57 percent; INPEX - 9.31 percent; Statoil - 7.27 percent; ExxonMobil - 6.79 percent; TP - 5.73 percent; ITOCHU - 3.65 percent; ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) - 2.31 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news