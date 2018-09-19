Uzbekistan to ensure construction of nuclear power plants in compliance with IAEA norms

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Uzbekistan will ensure implementation of the nuclear power plant construction project in strict accordance with IAEA recommendations and in compliance with international norms and rules in this area, the President of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan Bekhzod Yuldashev said at the 62nd session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), “Podrobno.uz” reported.

During his speech, Yuldashev informed the participants about the signing of the intergovernmental agreement between Uzbekistan and Russia on September 7, 2018 in Moscow on cooperation in the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, as well as the commencement of relevant work in this direction, the preparation of the program for the development of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and training of personnel for this industry.

Yuldashev assured on behalf of Uzbekistan that the project will be implemented in strict accordance with the IAEA recommendations and in compliance with international norms and rules in this area, and expressed hope for mutually beneficial cooperation with the IAEA and support of the IAEA to Uzbekistan in this direction.

"In accordance with the signed intergovernmental agreement, it is planned to build in Uzbekistan the first nuclear power plant consisting of two blocks of "3+" generation with the pressurized water reactor of VVER-1200 model and with a total capacity of 2.4 GW based on Russian technologies. Currently, the survey work on the selection of the area for placement of NPP has been started. The project will be implemented jointly with "Rosatom", using the most up-to-date technological solutions and strictly complying with all safety standards," the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

During the period of participation in the 62nd session, the Uzbek delegation also plans to hold talks with the leadership of IAEA and representatives of other countries and companies on issues of cooperation in the field of use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes, the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Austria announced.

Since the establishment of cooperation with the IAEA, the 25th anniversary of which will be celebrated in 2019, Uzbekistan has done a lot of work to improve the radiation and nuclear safety of the country and the region, the Agreement on a nuclear-weapon-free zone in Central Asia has been signed by the initiative of Uzbekistan.

