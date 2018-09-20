Azerbaijani oil prices vary

20 September 2018 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields, amounted to $80.66 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on Sept. 19, or $0.03 more than on Sept. 18, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend Sept. 20.

The AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $79.99 per barrel on Sept. 19, or $0.03 more than on Sept. 18.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO was $77.51 per barrel on Sept. 19, or $0.06 less than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $79.22 on Sept. 19 or $0.11 more than the previous price.

