Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.20

Trend:

LUKOIL-Azerbaijan is increasing the number of petrol stations (PS) in its network. In Baku, the company opened its 58th petrol station under LUKOIL brand name. According to the director of CJS “LUKOIL-Azerbaijan” Eduard Mukhametov, more than 80 thousand people in Azerbaijan are regular daily customers of LUKOIL petrol stations.

“This is a highly competitive market, and each customer is important for us. This is why LUKOIL-Azerbaijan continuously monitors the quality of fuel on its petrol stations, constantly expanding its range of services and improving their quality, as well as upgrading its equipment in due time“, noted Mukhametov.

Technological equipment installed at the company’s petrol stations complies with the existing technical requirements in the Republic of Azerbaijan. LUKOIL’s fuel dispensers in Azerbaijan are regularly tested for accuracy of distribution of oil products with engagement of public corporation “Azerbaijan Institute of Metrology”. Fuel dispensers that pass the inspection receive number seals that exclude any non-authorized adjustments. All fuel dispensers at LUKOIL’s petrol stations in Azerbaijan are also equipped by reverse valves which rule out formation of air locks in the dispensing hose.

Mukhametov noted that each customer is able to check the volume of dispensed fuel at any petrol station using the special equipment available. For any questions related to the quality of service, customers are welcome to contact the round-the-clock hotline.

“Since the beginning of the year, we have received 125 complaints, in 113 cases the violations mentioned were not confirmed, which was later accepted by our customers as well. However, 12 appeals provided grounds for disciplinary proceedings against five petrol station employees, seven more employees had to be dismissed – pointed out the Director, – we have no illusions that we have achieved perfection, LUKOIL continuously improves its services at petrol stations to meet expectations of customers. In addition to the hotline and the book of suggestions, we are also focused on modern means of communication, namely social networks which allow us promptly respond to our customers’ appeals”.

PJSC “LUKOIL-Azerbaijan” operates in the country since 1993. The company manages 58 petrol stations and an oil depot, which ensures transfer of 320.000 tons of oil per year. This helped LUKOIL to become a reliable supplier of diesel fuel and gasoline motor fuel, as well as lubricants to international and Azerbaijani companies operating in the local market.

