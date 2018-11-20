Ashgabat hosts international oil & gas forum

20 November 2018 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

International exhibition and conference "Oil & Gas Turkmenistan" (OGT EXPO) was launched in Ashgabat on Tuesday, says the message of its organizers – Turkmenoil state concern and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

The event is attended by 50 companies and 200 representatives from around the world.

"This is another evidence of the intensification of international cooperation in fuel and energy sector. The forum will include talks with representatives of companies on the issues related to the supply of Turkmen energy resources to foreign markets and the implementation of large-scale projects by attracting foreign investors," reads the message.

Special attention will be paid to issues such as diversification of export routes of Turkmen natural gas, attracting investment in the oil and gas industry, introduction of innovative technologies in the search and production of hydrocarbons, as well as the planned projects for the processing of natural gas and production of gas chemical products.

Also, a discussion on the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline (TAPI) is planned.

It is worth noting that Turkmenistan ranks second in the CIS area, after Russia, in terms of natural gas reserves. Presently, the main buyer is China. In accordance with the Program for the development of the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan, it is planned to increase the annual production of natural gas to 250 billion cubic meters in 2030.

