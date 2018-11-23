Saudi-German JV supplying pipes to Turkmenistan for TAPI gas pipeline

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 23

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Global Pipe Company (Saudi-German joint venture) has started to supply steel pipes for construction and installation work on the Turkmen section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported Nov. 20.

The pipes are transported from the port of Dammam through the Caspian Sea to the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

Financing of this contract in the amount of $40 million is carried out by the Saudi Fund for Development. So far, 175 wagons have arrived at the Ymambaba railway station in the Mary region of Turkmenistan, and about 4,956 meters of pipes have already been unloaded.

Thus, in two stages, over 35,000 meters of steel pipes will be delivered to Turkmenistan.

TAPI entered the active phase in 2010 after signing of an intergovernmental agreement in Ashgabat.

In 2013, governments of Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India determined their state-owned gas companies to promote and invest in the TAPI project.

The total length of the pipeline, with a capacity of 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year will be 1,840 kilometers. The fuel will be supplied from the Galkynysh gas field in Turkmenistan, the second largest in the world.

The length of the Turkmen section will be 205 kilometers.

Then, this energy bridge will pass through the Afghan cities of Herat and Kandahar (816 kilometers), through the cities of Quetta and Multan across Pakistani territory (819 kilometers), and reach the settlement of Fazilka in India.

