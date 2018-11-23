Uzbekneftegaz, Tatneft to develop, produce shale oil & gas

23 November 2018 09:24 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan, EU to begin talks on expanded partnership and co-op
Economy news 10:33
GM Uzbekistan reduces car booking time
Economy news 10:29
KFC says Uzbekistan to become development engine of Central Asia
Economy news 09:40
Azerbaijani company eyes exporting confectionery to Uzbekistan, Russia, UAE (Exclusive)
Economy news 22 November 21:51
Majority of tourists visit Azerbaijan from Russia
Tourism 22 November 20:19
Russian bank, working with Karabakh separatists, rapidly losing partners, clients
Economy news 22 November 17:53
Latest
Uzbekistan, EU to begin talks on expanded partnership and co-op
Economy news 10:33
International Exhibitions Bureau to disclose Expo 2025 host city
Politics 10:30
GM Uzbekistan reduces car booking time
Economy news 10:29
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 10:14
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan can become transit hub between Europe and Asia - Ambassador (Exclusive)
Economy news 10:13
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:02
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 23
Finance 09:52
Istanbul police conducts operation against drug traffickers
Turkey 09:51
KFC says Uzbekistan to become development engine of Central Asia
Economy news 09:40