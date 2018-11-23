SOCAR to build nine filling stations at new Istanbul airport (PHOTO)

23 November 2018 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

The Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR will build nine filling stations at the new Istanbul airport, the company said on Nov. 23.

SOCAR won the corresponding tender.

The filling stations will operate from December 31, 2018. SOCAR’s filling stations will serve about 10,000 cars daily.

“For the first time, after filling stations open, the company will directly begin to serve customers in Turkey,” the company cited Chairman of the Board of SOCAR Turkey Vagif Aliyev as saying.

“We entered the Turkish market in 2008 by acquiring Petkim and have already invested $14.2 billion in such projects as STAR Refinery, the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline, the Petlim container terminal, the Petkim wind farm.”

“The territory in Turkey’s Aliaga town, where all SOCAR projects in Turkey are concentrated, has been recently named the first private industrial region,” Aliyev said. “Fraternal Turkey is a very important country for us."

“The opening of filling stations at the biggest airport in the world is a strategic step in terms of brand awareness and establishing direct contacts with consumers,” he added.

“Our company always considers new opportunities in the filling station sector and closely follows the processes occurring in the market,” Aliyev added.,

Aliyev didn't exclude that in the future SOCAR may make new investments in this sector.

