Azerbaijani deputy energy minister dismissed (UPDATE)

23 November 2018 16:06 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 14:46).

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

Natig Abbasov has been dismissed as Deputy Energy Minister of Azerbaijan, the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a message on Nov. 23.

The relevant order was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Nov. 20, 2018, the message said. Abbasov had served as deputy energy minister since 2009.

Born in 1968 in Baku, Abbasov is a graduate of the Azerbaijan Construction Engineering Institute.

In 1991-1999, Abbasov worked as the head of the production department of a small enterprise Karvan. Then, he held various management positions at Azerigaz between 1999 and 2006.

In 2006-2007, he served as the executive director of Karvan Tikinti Qurasdirma LLC, and from 2007 to 2009 he served as deputy chief state inspector and deputy head of the State Gas Supervision Department under the Ministry of Industry and Energy of Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani deputy energy minister dismissed
Oil&Gas 14:46
ILO supports decision of Uzbek president to dismiss vice-premier
Economy news 30 October 12:26
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan discuss topical issues of co-op
Uzbekistan 30 August 16:06
SOCAR Trading optimizes its activities
Oil&Gas 9 August 11:02
Over 18,500 civil servants dismissed in Turkey
Turkey 8 July 12:08
BTK - key link of East-West transport corridor: Deputy Minister (Exclusive)
Economy news 11 December 2017 15:19
Latest
Banks in Azerbaijan to be able to use movable property as collateral when getting loans
Economy news 17:16
Tajikistan will receive 88 million USD for completion of rehabilitation of the Qairoqqum hydropower plant
Tajikistan 17:15
Georgia celebrates Saint George’s day
Georgia 17:15
New political party created in Turkey
Turkey 17:13
Comfort Group in Azerbaijan looking for buyers of property at a Turkish resort (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:12
Azerbaijani company develops aircraft simulator for military pilots
ICT 17:10
Kyrgyz Parliament approves air traffic agreement with Qatar
Kyrgyzstan 17:08
Iran-KRG economic ties inseparable
Business 17:06
Greek company launches asphalt plant in Kazakhstan
Economy news 17:05