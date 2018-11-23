Azerbaijani deputy energy minister dismissed (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 14:46).

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

Natig Abbasov has been dismissed as Deputy Energy Minister of Azerbaijan, the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a message on Nov. 23.

The relevant order was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Nov. 20, 2018, the message said. Abbasov had served as deputy energy minister since 2009.

Born in 1968 in Baku, Abbasov is a graduate of the Azerbaijan Construction Engineering Institute.

In 1991-1999, Abbasov worked as the head of the production department of a small enterprise Karvan. Then, he held various management positions at Azerigaz between 1999 and 2006.

In 2006-2007, he served as the executive director of Karvan Tikinti Qurasdirma LLC, and from 2007 to 2009 he served as deputy chief state inspector and deputy head of the State Gas Supervision Department under the Ministry of Industry and Energy of Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news