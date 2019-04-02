Azerbaijan’s Azerenerji OJSC increases electricity production, export in 1Q19

2 April 2019 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

During the first quarter of 2019, Azerbaijan’s Azerenerji OJSC produced 6.151 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, which is 153 million kilowatt-hours or 2.5 percent more than in the first quarter last year, Trend reports with reference to the company.

In the first quarter last year, 5.998 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity was produced.

In addition, compared to the first quarter last year, electricity exports also increased. If in the first quarter of 2018, 131 million kilowatt-hours of electricity were exported to neighboring countries, 161 million kilowatt-hours of electricity were exported in the same period of 2019. This, in turn, indicates an increase in exports by 30 million kilowatt-hours or 23 percent.

Compared to the first quarter of 2018, energy consumption increased by 3.41 percent during three months of 2019. Compared to March last year, electricity consumption increased by 6.1 percent in March this year, and this not only represents a significant increase, but also indicates a gradual increase in electricity demand.

