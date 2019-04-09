Demand for gasoline to double in Turkmenistan by 2030

9 April 2019 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Russia begins to supply pipes to Turkmenistan for TAPI gas pipeline
Oil&Gas 09:24
Central Asian tour of Korean president to begin from Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 8 April 16:54
Russia begins to supply pipes to Turkmenistan for TAPI gas pipeline
Oil&Gas 8 April 16:52
Volume of hydrocarbon reserves in Turkmen sector of Caspian Sea revealed
Oil&Gas 8 April 13:03
Turkmenistan reveals rice harvest plan
Economy 8 April 09:29
WB publishes macroeconomic forecast for Turkmenistan
Economy 8 April 09:20
Latest
Uzbek population deposits almost $1.9B in banks
Finance 12:14
OSCE monitoring to be held at Azerbaijani, Armenian troops' line of contact
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:08
Kazakh tenge strengthens against US dollar
Finance 12:05
Witnesses in case of ex-head of International Bank of Azerbaijan talk frauds with loans
Business 12:05
Tajik parliament speaker reportedly holds talks in Doha to discuss labor migration issues
Central Asia 11:56
Netanyahu bluffing about Judea and Samaria?
Commentary 11:55
Digitalization, ecology, and regionalization projects - OSCE chairman on prospects for cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
Central Asia 11:55
PwC Azerbaijan's Country Managing Partner presented at inaugural Coaching & Leadership Conference in Baku (PHOTO)
Business 11:30
President, first lady meet parents of Azerbaijan’s 10 millionth citizen (PHOTO)
Politics 11:23