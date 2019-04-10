Iran taking serious measures to secure oil wells from flood

Tehran, Iran, April 10

Trend:

The latest images and films recorded in Iran's Huralazim wetlands (Khuzestan province) show that oil facilities there have been surrounded by water.

According to Iranian Media reports it was due to the Ministry of Oil pressure to maintain oil facilities in the west of Karun and Susangerd, and to prevent the flow of water into the Hur region, which would have caused trouble to the people of these areas.

The ministry has denied the media rumors, saying that all the oil-related facilities in Khuzestan province have been mobilized to help those affected by flood, but no pressure ever was applied.

Meanwhile, NIDC's (National Iranian Oil Company) deputy CEO Mohammadreza Takaidi spoke to Trend regarding the threats facing some 250 oil wells in Huralazim.

"Although the water has surrounded the wells, according to the latest investigations that took place this morning, there is no danger of flood to the oil wells,” he said.

"Even though employees may have to stop working with increasing water until a further notice, but for now we have taken various measures to secure the oil wells," Takaidi told Trend.

