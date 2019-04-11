Azerbaijan, Indonesia may expand co-op in oil sector (Exclusive)

11 April 2019 09:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR and the Indonesian Pertamina are planning to discuss cooperation, SOCAR Vice President for Marketing and Investment and Elshad Nasirov told Trend.

Nasirov noted that a large delegation of the company is currently on a visit in Baku.

As part of the negotiations, the sides will discuss the possibilities of cooperation in trading, upstream and investment projects, Nasirov said.

Pertamina is the second largest oil producer in Indonesia after Chevron. The company was formed in 1968 as a result of the merger of Pertamin and Permina.

