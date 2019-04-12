Plant for production of aerated concrete launched in Turkmenistan

12 April 2019 09:08 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 12

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

A complex for the manufacture of aerated concrete products and dry building mixes has been commissioned in the Garagan village of the Bakherden district of the Ahal region of Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper.

The new industrial complex with capacity of 180,000 cubic meters of aerated concrete products and 70,000 tons of dry building mixes per year has been built by the local company "Ukyply kardesler."

The plant has equipment of the German company Wehrhahn GmbH. The plant also has automated workshops for the production of washed sand, dry building mixes and aerated concrete blocks, for the manufacture of which local raw materials will be used - cement, quartz sand, ground gypsum and quicklime.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan mull development of cross-border trade
Turkmenistan 11 April 15:02
Construction of Turkmen section of TAPI gas pipeline nearing completion
Oil&Gas 11 April 14:47
Plant for production of aerated concrete launched in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 11 April 13:29
Turkmenistan starts building administrative center of Ahal region
Turkmenistan 11 April 13:05
China, WB, IMF, Uzbekistan talk solar energy, micro hydro-power plants
Oil&Gas 11 April 12:35
Turkmenistan cooperating with Austria in livestock breeding
Economy 11 April 11:56
Latest
Iran`s currency and gold market on verge of new round of fluctuation
Economy 09:35
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:25
SOCAR talks on oil supply contract with Pakistan
Oil&Gas 09:25
Azerbaijani company talks launch of road construction in Ukraine
Economy 09:16
Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Technologies Park to increase production of payment terminals
ICT 09:14
Iran hands its saffron market to Afghanistan due to export restrictions
Economy 09:12
Kazakhstan's state budget spends over $5B in two months of 2019
Economy 09:11
Number of enterprises with foreign capital in Uzbekistan almost doubles
Economy 09:10
2 injured in blast, fire at major oil, gas facility in Malaysia' southern state
Other News 08:13