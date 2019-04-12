Plant for production of aerated concrete launched in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 12

A complex for the manufacture of aerated concrete products and dry building mixes has been commissioned in the Garagan village of the Bakherden district of the Ahal region of Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper.

The new industrial complex with capacity of 180,000 cubic meters of aerated concrete products and 70,000 tons of dry building mixes per year has been built by the local company "Ukyply kardesler."

The plant has equipment of the German company Wehrhahn GmbH. The plant also has automated workshops for the production of washed sand, dry building mixes and aerated concrete blocks, for the manufacture of which local raw materials will be used - cement, quartz sand, ground gypsum and quicklime.

