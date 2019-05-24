State Dept.: Southern Gas Corridor can be further expanded with additional gas from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Eastern Mediterranean

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

Southern Gas Corridor can be further expanded with additional gas from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Eastern Mediterranean, said Manisha Singh, Acting Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment and Privacy Shield Ombudsperson, Trend reports.

She made the remarks during the Fourth Annual Trans Caspian Forum in Washington, DC.

“An example of success in natural resources are the South Caucasus and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipelines, a big part of a $40 billion project bringing gas from the Caspian Sea to European energy markets. Some of the countries here today played a key role in developing this significant energy project. Gas is now flowing to Turkey via the Southern Gas Corridor, and we look forward to the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, which will extend to Italy,” said Singh.

She pointed out that there is tremendous potential for further expansion of this pipeline with additional gas from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and the Eastern Mediterranean. The US supports energy projects which create reliable access to resources, added Singh.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while opening ceremony of TANAP was held on June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) were connected on the Turkish-Greek border.

