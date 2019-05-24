Organizational-technical measures taken at Kazakhstan's Kalamkas field

24 May 2019 18:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The emergency response team has been formed to deal with the situation at Kalamkas oil field in Kazakhstan and organizational-technical measures are taken to ensure safety and localize water and gas ingress, Trend reports with reference to KazMunayQaz press-office.

“The hazardous zones have been identified, the area has been cordoned off, the access to the hazard zone has been limited and the embankments activities have been carried out,” the report says.

"The well is now under control. Blowout equipment, kill valves and choke valves are installed. Currently, the work is underway to eliminate the mud spring with well pressure relief," the message reads.

Furthermore, within 500 meters of the well, the work of eight impacting injection wells has been stopped.

“Necessary activities on prevention of further complications during drilling works and operations at the oil field are carried out,” the report says.

On the morning of May 23, 30-40 cm high water and gas ingress was detected on Kalamkas oil field near second oil and gas production workshop, which belongs to Mangistaumunaigaz. The ingress was situated 35 meters away from the № 8237 wellhead.

The is the second case of water and gas ingress on the Kalamkas oil field. On March 13, during the drilling on the Kalamkas oil field, the open burning gas and water ingress of ten meter high occurred. The fire department was not able to put fire out for several days.

The department of ecology of Mangystau region estimated the environmental damage to be 98,708,650 tenge.

The department obliged the Mangistaumunaigaz’s contractor, SiBu Drilling Engineering, to hold revegetation activities for environment rehabilitation during the period from April to June 2019.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan suspended the licenses of SiBu Drilling Engineering on activities in the hydrocarbon sphere.

The pre-trial investigation has been initiated under Article 333 Part 1 of the Kazakhstan’s Criminal Code (Violation of regulations on protection and use of subsoil).

(1USD = 379 tenge on May 24)

