Azerbaijani oil prices decline

24 May 2019 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields amounted to $70.9 per barrel at Italian port of Augusta on May 23, which is $3.3 less than on May 22, a source representing Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend.

On May 23, the AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $70.07 per barrel, or $3.3 less than the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO with shipment from port was $67.14 per barrel on May 23, or $3.34 less than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $68.49 on May 23, or $3.34 less than the previous price.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 23 May 16:12
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease
Oil&Gas 22 May 11:28
Oil steady as U.S.-Iran tensions support prices
Oil&Gas 21 May 22:18
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 21 May 10:07
Azerbaijani oil prices for May 13-17
Oil&Gas 20 May 15:11
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 20 May 14:46
Latest
Finalists of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship in men's individual named in Baku
Society 20:08
Donald Trump: US, Azerbaijan share strong partnership built on shared interests
Politics 19:21
Finalists of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in mixed pairs named in Baku
Society 19:20
Azerbaijan’s TITAN GROUP introduces new product
Economy 18:36
Organizational-technical measures taken at Kazakhstan's Kalamkas field
Oil&Gas 18:36
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenhimiya State Concern plans deal with Russian company
Economy 18:29
Finalists of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in women's individual program named in Baku
Society 18:10
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender for purchase of Hilliard filter elements
Tenders 18:00
Finalists among trios within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships named in Baku
Society 17:59