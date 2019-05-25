Azerbaijan, Georgia and Russia may create united electric power ring

25 May 2019 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Energy operators of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Russia held a working meeting in Tbilisi, Trend reports referring to Sputnik Georgia.

Technical details of the power systems of the three countries were considered during the working meeting at the head office of the Georgian State Electrosystem JSC. Representatives of Azerenergy and the Unified Energy System of Russia took part in the meeting.

The parties reviewed mechanisms for regulating the electricity flow and agreed to discuss the details associated with the creation of the United Electric Power Ring, which will significantly improve the stability of the electrical systems of the three countries and increase the possibilities of electricity export and import.

Azerenergy OJSC supplies electricity to Iran, Russia, Turkey and Georgia. In early May 2019, the company also established exports to Greece, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary.

The volume of electricity exported in 2018 amounted to 1.41 billion kilowatt/hour. In January-April 2019, Azerenergy's electricity exports amounted to 1.05 billion kilowatt/hour.

---

