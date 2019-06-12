Azerbaijan increases LNG sales

12 June 2019 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

SOCAR Trading, trading house of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, has increased the trade in liquefied natural gas (LNG) more than four times, Trend reports with reference to the company June 12.

SOCAR Trading, headquartered in Geneva, was established in late 2007 by the state oil company of Azerbaijan.

The company sells SOCAR crude oil from Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey), trades oil and oil products of other countries, and also assists the parent company in international investments. SOCAR Trading operations cover the countries of Europe, Africa, Asia and America.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
SOCAR talks progress of Baku Oil Refinery's modernization
Oil&Gas 10:43
Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR to commission new filling stations in 2019
Oil&Gas 10 June 17:55
Azerbaijan may potentially export RON-92 fuel
Oil&Gas 10 June 15:56
Expected volumes of LPG production in Azerbaijan revealed
Oil&Gas 10 June 13:04
SOCAR reduces funds placed in Int’l Bank of Azerbaijan
Finance 7 June 15:01
Murat LeCompte: Feasibility studies underway for SOCAR-BP petrochemical complex (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 7 June 07:00
Latest
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:54
SOCAR talks progress of Baku Oil Refinery's modernization
Oil&Gas 10:43
Oil prices fall on weaker demand growth, surprise gain in U.S. crude stocks
Other News 10:40
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 18 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:28
Turkish servicemen killed in shootout with PKK militants
Turkey 10:10
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 12
Finance 10:09
Erdogan ratifies defense agreement with Azerbaijan, Georgia
Turkey 10:02
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia in Gabala for meeting
Politics 09:53
Thousands stranded, five killed, as heavy rain lashes south China
Other News 09:51