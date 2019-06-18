Managing director: TAP to launch market test on July 1 (Exclusive)

18 June 2019 09:18 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Difficult to understand Armenian leadership’s logic
Politics 09:36
When will Serbia get chance to access Azerbaijani gas?
Oil&Gas 07:00
Volume of instant money transfers in Azerbaijan increases
Economy 17 June 21:30
Bursagaz and Kayserigaz acquisition by SOCAR Turkey completed (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 17 June 20:13
Azerbaijani citizens buying more real estate in Turkey
Turkey 17 June 13:02
Latest
Georgia increases monthly salary
South Caucasus 10:34
Fitch rates Uzbek capital 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Finance 10:21
Azerbaijan's State Veterinary Service to buy machinery, equipment via tender
Tenders 10:19
Iran's forecast on cotton harvest
Business 10:08
Kazakhstan increases cars manufacturing
Economy 09:43
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Difficult to understand Armenian leadership’s logic
Politics 09:36
French drugmaker Sanofi, Google to use data tech for innovations
Other News 09:34
Central Bank of Iran's policies play important role in USD rate stability
Business 09:28