Expert: OPEC+ agreement may be extended

27 June 2019 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan stands for extension of OPEC+ deal
Business 24 June 12:35
Oil production volume decreases in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 10 June 12:43
OPEC+ crude output cuts likely to be sustained at least at 0.9 mb/d
Oil&Gas 7 June 10:31
SOCAR president reveals start dates oil & gas production at major Azerbaijani fields
Oil&Gas 30 May 12:20
ConocoPhillips Exploration closing branch in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 22 May 15:38
Oil rises after OPEC+ says to keep output cuts
World 20 May 14:09
Latest
Protesters in Georgia plan to march to business center
Georgia 14:18
Uzbekistan, India may create seed clusters
Economy 14:07
Nar continues vocational training for people with hearing impairments (PHOTO)
ICT 14:05
Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers returns from Afghanistan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 14:02
Azerbaijan has all conditions for receiving Russian tourists - bureau
Tourism 14:01
Bahamian oil company transfers part of its licenses for oil&gas exploration in Turkey
Oil&Gas 13:48
Britain's new net zero emissions target becomes law
Other News 13:44
Iran runs oil extraction plan in Ilam province with Russian contractors
Business 13:41
Azerbaijani Parliament approves amendments to state budget for 2019
Politics 13:31