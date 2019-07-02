Iran’s oil offering ends with no trading

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has put up two million barrels of crude oil for sale at Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX); however, there was no demand for the oil during the trading session, Trend reports with reference to ISNA.

The initial price was planned at $59.28 per barrel.

Within the format of selling Iranian oil at IRENEX, customers could pay 6 percent of the full value of the order in rial or foreign currency.

Iran has started offering crude oil and gas condensate for sale at IRENEX since October 28, 2018. So far, 1.015 million barrels of light crude oil and 70,000 barrels of heavy oil were sold via the Iran Energy Exchange.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news