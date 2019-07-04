Azerbaijani oil prices up

4 July 2019 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields amounted to $65.07 per barrel at Italian port of Augusta on July 3, which is $0.35 more than on July 2, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend.

On July 3, the AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $64.27 per barrel, which is $0.37 more compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO with shipment from port was $60.96 per barrel on July 3, which is $0.44 more than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $63.27 on July 3, or $0.58 more than the previous price.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 4)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 3 July 19:46
Oil prices rise after U.S. crude stockpile drop
Other News 3 July 14:57
Oil prices steady amid U.S. stockpile drop, OPEC supply cut extension
Other News 3 July 10:40
Oil prices climb as OPEC extends cuts, but demand worries persist
Other News 2 July 11:43
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 1 July 17:50
Azerbaijani oil prices for June 24-28
Oil&Gas 1 July 17:25
Latest
Australia intends to increase trade with Iran
Economy 17:20
BP eyes to start drilling first exploration well at SWAP by year-end
Oil&Gas 17:15
India plans $330 billion renewables push by 2030 without hurting coal
Other News 17:09
Ireland shows interest in joint economic projects with Turkmenistan
Economy 17:08
Opportunities for Barama startups expanded
ICT 17:03
Uzbekistan Airways opens tender to purchase gear oil
Tenders 17:00
Major funds to be invested in 2 projects in Iranian province
Economy 16:59
Commissioning of new wells at ACG, Shah Deniz continues
Business 16:56
Georgia, Serbia define main directions of trade, economic co-op
Economy 16:47