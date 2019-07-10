Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency reveals number of implemented projects

10 July 2019 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

In the first half of 2019, the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency agreed upon 124 projects to connect consumers to the electricity and gas supply networks, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

In the field of gas supply, the design and estimate documentation of 2,219 enterprises and structures was reviewed and registered, according to the report.

“Due to the revealed discrepancies, 51 files of design and estimate documentation were denied registration,” the report said.

During the reporting period, the agency issued 142 acts of commissioning systems for connecting to the power supply.

