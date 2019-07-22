Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant is not closed – official

Tehran, Iran, July 22

Trend:

Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant continues its activities, while a vacuum center that will research and expand vacuum valves is also active in the nuclear facility, said the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Trend reports citing ISNA.

"The facilities are not closed; the national vacuum center is active and it is doing research on vacuum valves," Behrooz Kamalvandi said. "Vacuum valves are used in complex nuclear industries, and the US nuclear analyst David Albright has noted the progress in this field of technology in his last report."

Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant is a uranium enrichment facility located 32 km northeast of the Iranian city of Qom.

"Another important development in the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is entering quantum technology revolution. In next decades, there will be many changes in building ultra-fast processors," he said.

"The national quantum center will be testing the connection of quantum particles from one meter distance. Iran will be the first country in the Middle East and the Muslim world having this technology. One few countries in the world have expertise in quantum particles and photon entanglement," he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news