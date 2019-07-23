TAP: Final stage of onshore activities completed for over 95%

23 July 2019 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The final stage of onshore activities for the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has been completed for more than 95 percent of the route in Greece, Albania and Italy (765km in total), Trend reports citing TAP AG consortium.

“Agriculture is resuming after land reinstatement along TAP route,” said said the message.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

