TANAP receives a major award

Social and Environmental Investment Program (SEIP) of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) has received a major award in the Sustainability category of the “International CSR Excellence Awards”, Trend reports citing TANAP consortium.

The ceremony was held in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London on 22nd July 2019.

This award program assesses the most successful projects in the area of public service, and is held by a globally reputable organization with an independent jury. Large multinationals such as Saudi Aramco, Shell, Warner Bros and Coca-Cola have also been awarded this year. TANAP has added yet one more success to its list of international achievements.

TANAP has also been invited to the “CSR World Leaders Ceremony” as a “World Leader”, a prestigious event which will be held on November 25, 2019 at the Houses of Parliament, Palace of Westminster in London.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers and its initial annual capacity is 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The commercial gas supplies to Turkey have been launched via the first phase of the TANAP gas pipeline since June last year. The gas is transferred to the local gas pipeline system in the Eskisehir province.

TANAP became ready for transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe from July 1, 2019.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

