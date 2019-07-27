Axpo concludes power purchase agreement for solar power in Germany for first time

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Axpo Deutschland, Axpo's subsidiary for the German market, has concluded a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for solar power without any state subsidies for the first time, Trend reports citing the company.

Reportedly, it is one of the very first PPAs in the German solar market.

“Subsidies for electricity from renewable energies such as sun and wind are declining in many European energy markets, including Germany. Nevertheless, the German photovoltaic market is becoming increasingly interesting for investors. By means of long-term power purchase agreements, PV projects can be realised without any state subsidies,” said the company.

Axpo said that thanks to a power purchase agreement with Axpo Deutschland, the investor SEAC Holding GmbH, together with the developer and EPC service provider MaxSolar GmbH, has erected an open-air solar park in southern Bavaria.

“The 1.5-MW plant southeast of Munich produces around 1,570 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity per ye

ar. This corresponds to the consumption of 450 average four-person households. During the first five years, Axpo Deutschland is going to purchase the electricity produced from the solar park at a defined price and market it on a long-term basis. It is one of the very first PPAs in the German solar market,” reads a message from Axpo.

Axpo said it has sound expertise in the area of PPAs and is active in 39 markets worldwide.

“For example, it was recently possible to build a solar park in Évora (Portugal) without any state subsidies for the first time thanks to a long-term price and purchase guarantee provided by Axpo.”

Axpo has been active in the German market since 2003. In addition to its PPA business, Axpo Deutschland's core competencies include services in the areas of energy procurement, marketing and structuring.

