Equinor announces first oil from Mariner field

15 August 2019 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.15

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Norway’s Equinor and its partners have announced first oil from the Mariner field in the UK North Sea Aug.15, Trend reports citing Equinor.

Reportedly, the field is expected to produce more than 300 million barrels of oil over the next 30 years.

“The Mariner reservoirs have up to 3 billion barrels of oil in place, a 50 percent increase on what was originally assumed, and the estimated recovery rate has already been increased by 20 percent. Mariner is expected to produce annual average plateau rates of around 55,000 barrels of oil per day and up to 70,000 barrels of oil per day at peak production,” said the company.

Mariner is one of the largest industrial projects in the UK in recent years. A gross investment of more than $7.7 billion, the development will support more than 700 long term jobs and generate significant revenue in the supply chain for decades to come. Contracts worth more than $1.3 billion have been awarded to UK suppliers since the project started.

