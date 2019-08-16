TAP to help Europe shift to economy with low carbon-dioxide share

16 August 2019 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.16

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The natural gas that is going to be transported by Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP), will contribute to decarbonisation, its effects will be felt in South-East Europe, and Western Balkans primarily, said representative of TAP for Greece, Katerina Papaleksandri.

According to Papaleksandri, energy sectors hinges on hard fossil fuels for electricity production, such as coal and lignite.

“Trans-Adriatic Pipeline will help Europe shift to the economy with low carbon-dioxide share; it will diversify energy supply sources, strengthen European competition and improve European gas connection. We expect demand for natural gas to increase, since it replaces coal and wood,” she added, Trend reports citing Independent Balkan News Agency.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
TAP works in Greece, Albania nearing completion
Oil&Gas 11:31
Trump has privately talked about U.S. purchase of Greenland
US 09:28
Spain to take some migrants on Open Arms ship, says Italy
Europe 15 August 13:13
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Estonia
Economy 14 August 17:39
Merkel wants close Britain-EU partnership after Brexit
Europe 14 August 16:39
Data showing German economy shrunk in second-quarter is a wake-up call: minister
Europe 14 August 13:40
Latest
Kazakhstan sees trade turnover decrease with EAEU partners
Economy 12:07
List of visa-free countries for Azerbaijani citizens updated
Tourism 12:05
Iran tanker may leave Gibraltar on Friday, U.S. legal bid still looms
Other News 12:03
Over 100 tons of gasoline sold at Uzbek Commodity Exchange
Economy 11:58
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for repo transactions
Finance 11:53
Tourism income decreases by $57.8M in Georgia
Tourism 11:44
TAP works in Greece, Albania nearing completion
Oil&Gas 11:31
Seadrill venture in $656 million Qatar rig contract
Arab World 11:31
Kyrgyz ex-president to remain in custody upon Bishkek city court’s decision
Kyrgyzstan 11:22