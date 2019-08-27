Petrofac awarded well plugging and abandonment contract

27 August 2019 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Petrofac has been awarded a well plugging and abandonment contract with leading independent energy company, Hess Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hess Corporation, Trend reports citing the company.

The agreement includes provision of Well Operator and Well Engineering Project Management services for four wells within the Rubie and Renee fields, 200 km north east of Aberdeen. The wells, which were previously shut-in as part of an earlier decommissioning phase, will now be fully abandoned.

Petrofac will be responsible for detailed planning, direct procurement and management of all sub-contracted services, including provision of a semi-submersible rig.

Petrofac became the first outsourced Well Operator to execute fully integrated Well Operator services in 2016. The company’s Well Operator capability evolved from its outsourced Service Operator model and its extensive track record in well project management, enabling Petrofac to provide a standalone or integrated approach to the management of wells, installation and pipeline operations.

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the oil and gas production and processing industry.

It designs, builds, operates and maintains oil and gas facilities, which the company delivers through a range of flexible and innovative commercial models that can be aligned to an individual client, project or asset.

