Azerbaijan to import gasoline

28 August 2019 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Investments of Azerbaijan’s AzFinance Invest in equity securities down by 5.5 times
Finance 11:39
Azerbaijan's MIDA LLC to attract services for residential complex construction via tender
Tenders 11:36
Three-day AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 competition kicks off at Baku Olympic Stadium
ICT 11:34
Azerbaijan’s AzFinance Invest doubles revenue
Finance 11:20
Liabilities of Azerbaijan’s NBCO TBC Kredit decrease
Finance 11:10
Wood Mackenzie talks on further progress for Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline
Oil&Gas 11:03
Latest
France can reduce unemployment to 7% by 2022: labor minister
Europe 12:34
Uzbekistan accedes to two ILO conventions
Economy 12:32
Kazakhstan approves action plan for creation of quality and safe products
Economy 12:26
Iran's urban household income and expenses decline
Economy 12:16
Eximbank of China allocates loan to Uzbek bank to modernize HPP
Oil&Gas 12:00
Australia moves to protect universities from foreign interference
Other News 12:00
Kazakhstan to launch assembling of Russian helicopters
Economy 11:59
Oil flows through Bab el-Mandeb Strait rise
Oil&Gas 11:48
Investments of Azerbaijan’s AzFinance Invest in equity securities down by 5.5 times
Finance 11:39