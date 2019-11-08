Oil steadies after falling on Trump comments on U.S.-China trade war

Oil prices pared losses on Friday, after earlier falling more than 1% following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that he has not agreed to roll back tariffs on China, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 16 cents to $62.45 a barrel by 12:12 p.m. EST (1712 GMT). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 12 cents to $57.27 a barrel.

Brent was headed for a weekly rise of 1.3%, while WTI was on track to gain 2%.

